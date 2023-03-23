News you can trust since 1873
Scotland's streets were eerily quiet in the wake of the Prime Minister's coronavirus lockdown.

Lockdown 3 years on: 29 eerie photos of Scotland's empty streets from the start of lockdown in 2020

The streets and motorways of Scotland’s cities lay deserted as the country adapted to the national coronavirus lockdown

By Joshua King
Published 28th Feb 2019, 14:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT

Today marks the third anniversary of the first lockdown, with people across the country set to fall silent at midday to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.

While the days of lockdown are many that people want to forget, we look back through the archives to what Scotland was like on the first day of lockdown.

The roads of Scotland were empty the morning after the Prime Minister's address.

1. Edinburgh City Bypass at Hermiston Gait

The roads of Scotland were empty the morning after the Prime Minister's address. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Edinburgh's Victoria. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

2. Edinburgh's Victoria Street. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Edinburgh's Victoria. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

The Grassmarket is usually popular with tourists. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

3. The Grassmarket is usually popular with tourists. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Grassmarket is usually popular with tourists. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

The Royal Mile in Edinburgh (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

4. The Royal Mile in Edinburgh (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

The Royal Mile in Edinburgh (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) Photo: Lisa Ferguson

