Mass vaccine centre in Edinburgh to close after administering 254,000 doses

The EICC was set up as a mass vaccination centre

Vaccine teams at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre near Haymarket will deliver their final injections on September 19 after eight months of work, said NHS Lothian.

The centre, which opened in February, has delivered a total of 131,897 first, and 122,747 second doses, the health authority said on Monday.

Lowland Hall in Ingliston will now become the largest vaccine centre in the health board, supported by smaller local clinics across East Lothian, Midlothian, Edinburgh and West Lothian, it added.

NHS Lothian nurse director, Pat Wynne, said: “Our teams have achieved a massive amount in such a short space of time and we are really grateful to them for making such tremendous efforts.