NHS Lothian: Mass Vaccination Centre at the Pyramids to close after delivering over 318,000 vaccines

The vaccination centre at the Pyramids Business Park will close after teams deliver the final dose of lifesaving vaccine on Sunday, May 22.

Over the last 15 months, teams have provided a massive 318,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to people from across West Lothian and beyond.

Now, as the national vaccination programme enters a more community-based phase, local clinics are being created in the heart of communities in place of mass centres to make it as easy as possible for people to get protected.

Pat Wynne, nurse director primary and community care, NHS Lothian, said: “The Pyramids vaccination centre has provided protection to over 318,000 people from across Lothian in just one centre alone.

“The team has played a crucial role in the vaccination programme, and I want to personally thank our vaccination teams and everyone who has helped behind the scenes to enable so many people to receive their vaccination.

"I would also like to thank the members of the public who have come forward and rolled up their sleeves already, thank you for doing so."

A total of 90,619 first doses and 84,370 second doses have been given, as well as 97,148 boosters during pre-arranged appointments or drop-in clinics.

A stock photo of the Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine. Michael Gillen.

As part of this new phase, the Pyramids will close as a vaccination centre and West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership will concentrate on smaller, community-based venues.

Patients will continue to receive appointments in the usual way by attending their local clinic or go along to their nearest drop-in clinic.

Alison White, director of West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “The team at the Pyramids have done a tremendous job in vaccinating people across West Lothian and the wider region.

“We are delighted to be entering a new phase of the vaccination programme which will allow us to create more convenient, community-based clinics based at Strathbrock, West Calder and Carmondean.

"We are also looking to add more local vaccination centres to our estate in the near future.

“Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can do so by visiting any of our clinics, which are continuing to operate seven days a week.

"I encourage anyone who is still to have any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

Since the vaccination programme began, a total of 2,436,636 doses of the Covid-19 and flu vaccine have been delivered overall in Lothian.

A total of 738,154 first doses, 697,453 second doses, 15,680 third doses, 577,856 boosters and 317,493 flu vaccines have been administered across the Lothians.

In addition, 14,181 children have also been vaccinated against Covid-19.