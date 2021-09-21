Performance on waiting times at A&E in Scotland has hit a new record low for the fifth time since the end of July.

Just 71.5 per cent of people visiting A&E in the week to September 12 were seen within four hours, a drop from the figure of 74.6 per cent the week before.

The Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.

It is the fifth time in six weeks that the figure has set a new record low, after it fell to 76.5 per cent in the week to August 1.

