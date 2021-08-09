Most of Scotland’s remaining Covid restrictions have now been lifted.
The majority of physical distancing rules and the limits on social gatherings were scrapped at midnight on 9 August as the country moved beyond Level 0.
However, some rules are still in place - from mandatory face-mask wearing to social distancing in some settings.
The Scottish Government has urged the public to continue to be cautious, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted she had “butterflies in [her] stomach” over the easing of restrictions.
Here’s the full list of Covid rules that will remain.