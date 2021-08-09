Some Covid rules remain in Scotland despite the exit from Level 0 (Getty Images/Shutterstock)

Scotland Covid rules: full list of new and remaining restrictions as country moves beyond Level 0

Most of Scotland’s remaining lockdown rules were scrapped on 9 August following the last government update, but some specific restrictions - from mask wearing to hospitality rules - remain in place

By Jenna Macfarlane
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:28 pm

Most of Scotland’s remaining Covid restrictions have now been lifted.

The majority of physical distancing rules and the limits on social gatherings were scrapped at midnight on 9 August as the country moved beyond Level 0.

However, some rules are still in place - from mandatory face-mask wearing to social distancing in some settings.

The Scottish Government has urged the public to continue to be cautious, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted she had “butterflies in [her] stomach” over the easing of restrictions.

Here’s the full list of Covid rules that will remain.

1. Face coverings

People will still be required to wear face coverings indoors in public places - such as shops - and on public transport. But children under 12 are now exempt from having to wear a face mask in any setting.

2. Rules in schools

Pupils and teachers also need to continue to wear masks indoors for up to six weeks after they return to classrooms. School staff in secondary schools need to keep at least one metre away from each other and from pupils while on school grounds.

3. Hospitals and dentists

And social distancing rules remain for healthcare settings, where people should keep two metres apart to keep patients and members of staff safe. That includes hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and dentists.

4. Home working

Where possible, people are still required to work from home instead of going back to offices.

