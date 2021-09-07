Swinney self-isolating after close contact with positive Covid case

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has been forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact of someone with Covid.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 7th September 2021
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:38 am

John Swinney said he has booked a PCR test and will be self-isolating in line with the current Government rules.

In a tweet on Monday Mr Swinney said: “I have been advised tonight that I am a close contact of an individual who has tested positive for Covid.”

He added: “Thanks to all the contact tracers for their diligent work.”

In August, self-isolation rules in Scotland changed allowing people who have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine to leave isolation early if they are identified as a close contact but go on to show a negative result.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be outlining her policy plans in the Scottish Parliament for next year – an event Mr Swinney will be unable to attend in person due to his recent Covid alert.

