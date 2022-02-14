Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

She says the £211 million spent so far in 2021/22 on Test and Protect could deliver more than 8,000 extra nurses across Scotland, including 1,208 in Lothian.

Scottish Conservatives have called for a move away from mass testing towards representative sampling, which would they say would allow a dramatic reduction in the funding allocated to monitor Covid.

Sue Webber says Test and Protect is becoming redundant.

Ms Webber said Test and Protect was a valuable resource during the early stages of the pandemic but had now become increasingly redundant. She said figures showed that during the peak of the Omicron wave, 60 per cent of positive cases in Scotland were not contacted within 72 hours. Likewise, removing the need to take a confirmatory PCR test would further diminish the usefulness of Test and Protect as typically just one in five lateral flow test results are registered with the system.

Ms Webber said: “As we continue to see positive data surrounding Covid, we need to see a more targeted approach to the virus from the SNP Government.

“Part of the approach should be replacing Test and Protect. It was vital during many stages of the Covid crisis in helping to trace cases in the Lothian region, but is now not serving its purpose.

“These figures are stark and show how money could be diverted towards hiring many new nurses in NHS Lothian, if over £200m wasn’t being spent on Test and Protect.

“Frontline services in NHS Lothian are in desperate need of extra money and support. A&E waiting times are being missed every week, the treatment backlog is ever growing and heroic staff are absolutely exhausted.

“As we look beyond the pandemic, we need to see the SNP adapt to the new situation and investing in 1208 new nurses in NHS Lothian would be an ideal way to do so.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said decisions will have to be taken about Test and Protect for the longer term, but right now contact tracing is a key way to keep infection under control and give additional assurance to the most vulnerable.

