West Lothian asymptomatic Covid testing sites to close
West Lothian’s two asymptomatic Covid testing sites will close this Sunday, April 17.
The council has operated the mobile sites during the pandemic to provide free testing for Covid-19 for anyone who does not have symptoms. The Scottish Government has confirmed that this testing will end across the country on April 17.
The testing sites are currently at Mosswood Community Centre in Livingston and Brucefield church in Whitburn, and will continue to operate seven days a week, 9.30am – 4.30pm until their closure on Sunday.
Limited supplies of home testing kits are available for collection from the centres. Member of the public are welcome to collect kits from each centre, but number may be limited if demand is high.
For more details, please visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/communitytesting