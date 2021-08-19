India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE were moved from the red to the amber list following the last UK Government travel update.

Under this traffic light system, summer holidays abroad from Scotland are permitted.

Holiday destinations are classified as green, amber or red depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

Scots are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return, and fully jabbed people coming back from amber list destinations now no longer need to quarantine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the new rule for international travel on Tuesday July 13 in a boost for holidaymakers visiting popular destinations such as Greece and Spain.

Before the change, people in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales are only allowed to travel to a small number of countries on the green list without the need to self-isolate upon their return.

So, what are the new amber list countries and what are the quarantine rules?

Is France on the amber list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What new countries are on the amber list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday 4 August that seven countries would move onto the UK’s green list, with a further four previously red list destinations set to move onto the amber list.

These latest changes to the UK’s traffic light travel system, which came into effect at 4am on Sunday 8 August, saw Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia added to the green list.

Meanwhile, the new countries added to the amber list were: Bahrain, India, Qatar and UAE.

The Scottish Government confirmed that these changes would also come into place north of the border.

Travellers coming back to Scotland will need to follow the relevant isolation and testing rules for amber list countries.

Is France on the amber list?

After quarantine restrictions were imposed on travellers returning to the UK from France regardless of vaccination status, the country is no longer in the “amber plus” category and has been moved back onto the standard amber list.

The country was suddenly moved into a category of its own in mid-July as the UK Government showed caution around Beta variant Covid cases there.

But ministers announced at the last travel update that from 4am on Sunday 8 August, people arriving from France into the UK who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine.

What countries are on the amber list?

The latest amber list includes the majority of Europe, as well as the US and Canada.

These are some of the main tourist destinations on the amber list: The Bahamas, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Greece (including islands), Italy, Mexico, Portugal (including the Azores - Madeira is on the green watchlist), Saudi Arabia, Spain (including the Canary and Balearic Islands), Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

You can check the Scottish Government's website for the full list of amber countries.

If a country is not on the list, you should not assume it is a green or red destination.

What are the amber list quarantine rules in Scotland?

Fully jabbed adults who are arriving from countries on the amber list no longer have to quarantine as of new rules revealed on Monday 19 July, as long as they have been inoculated through a UK vaccination programme.

It was the same date that further Covid rules were relaxed in Scotland as the country moved to Level 0.

However, travellers must also still take a PCR test on day two of their arrival back to Scotland.

"We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs when announcing the change to Holyrood.

"And, notwithstanding this change, we continue to advise against non essential overseas travel at this time."

Anyone who tests positive for, or has symptoms of, Covid will still need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule change mirrors the one announced for England by Mr Shapps, which also came into place on 19 July.

Fully jabbed holidaymakers were hoping the same quarantine-free rule would be brought in for Scotland, since many residents opt to fly in and out of airports south of the border.

What are the amber list rules for unvaccinated people?

Unvaccinated people returning from amber countries to Scotland must still take two post-arrival tests on day two and day eight, as well as quarantining at home for 10 days.

Those in England have the option to pay for a private test on day five to end isolation, but this does not apply in Scotland.

You must also complete a passenger locator form, and take a Covid test before travelling.