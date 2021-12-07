When is Nicola Sturgeon's covid announcement, what does it mean for Scotland, what will she say and how can I watch?

When will the First Minister be providing the next coronvirus update to Scotland and

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:11 am

Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing parliament with the latest details on the coronavirus pandemic.

When will she be speaking?

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, December 7.

Her Covid statement will be read not long after 2pm.

How can I watch?

You can watch the First Minister’s statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland.

What will the First Minister say?

Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the new variant known as Omicron.

Any new travel restrictions will also be mentioned, and the possibility of future additional measures may be added.

She could also discuss Christmas and the need for extra caution.

