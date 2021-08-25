Hospitalisations have risen to the highest level in five months in England and an expert has warned that there is still potential for a “large” wave of coronavirus infections in the autumn, which could see hospital cases increase to 1,000 per day.

Professor Neil Ferguson, infectious disease modeller and epidemiologist from Imperial College London, said the current case rates are “sobering” heading into September, when social mixing will increase as pupils return to schools.

However, Professor Ferguson stressed that it is unlikely any surge in hospital admissions will lead to a rise in deaths as the vaccination rollout is providing a strong level of protection, adding that future outbreaks will be stopped through population immunity.

His comments come as tourists have been urged not to visit Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, which now has the highest coronavirus rates in England.

A total of 4,430 new infections were recorded in the area in the seven days up to 20 August, Public Health England (PHE) figures show, which is the equivalent of 769.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is more than double the previous week when rates were at just 384.0 per 100,000.

The Cornish tourist board has urged people not to visit the area unless they have pre-booked their holidays and test themselves for Covid-19 before, during and after their time in the county.

But where else in the UK are infection rates surging? Listed are the 15 areas with the highest case rates right now, based on the latest data available up to 19 August. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Fermanagh and Omagh Covid-19 case rate per 100,000 population: 1,023.5. Total number of cases: 1,201

2. Derry City and Strabane Covid-19 case rate per 100,000 population: 890.7. Total number of cases: 1,346

3. Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Covid-19 case rate per 100,000 population: 718.3. Total number of cases: 4,134

4. Torbay Covid-19 case rate per 100,000 population: 649.7. Total number of cases: 885