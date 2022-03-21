Covid-19: Midlothian's death toll two years on

Stock Picture : John Devlin.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland show that 252 deaths involving Covid-19 were recorded in Midlothian by March 13, 2022. Of these, 161 occurred in 2020 and 79 in 2021, while 12 have occurred so far this year.

The deadliest week of the pandemic so far came in the week beginning April 27 2020, when 27 people lost their lives here.

The deaths in the area were among 13,563 registered across Scotland up to March 12.

Separate figures from the UK daily dashboard reveal the rate of deaths in Midlothian within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

On March 16, the cumulative death rate stood at 215.8 deaths per 100,000 people in the area – compared to 202.6 across Scotland.

Marie Curie is commemorating Wednesday, March 23 – two years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first UK-wide lockdown – as the National Day of Reflection.