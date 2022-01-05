The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between December 27 and January 2.
It comes as a surge in cases sees numbers reach records levels across Edinburgh, the Lothians, and Scotland, mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
1. Blackford, West Mains and Mayfield Road
The area has had 124 new cases in the last seven days,
2. Queensferry East
The area has had 125 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Clermiston and Drumbrae
The area has had 125 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Tollcross
The area has had 125 new cases in the last seven days.
