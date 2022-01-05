Which areas of Edinburgh have the highest rates of new cases?

Covid Edinburgh: Areas with highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between December 27 and January 2 as Omicron spreads

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Edinburgh area.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:09 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between December 27 and January 2.

It comes as a surge in cases sees numbers reach records levels across Edinburgh, the Lothians, and Scotland, mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

1. Blackford, West Mains and Mayfield Road

The area has had 124 new cases in the last seven days,

Photo: Google

2. Queensferry East

The area has had 125 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Clermiston and Drumbrae

The area has had 125 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

4. Tollcross

The area has had 125 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

