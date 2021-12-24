Covid Edinburgh: Restalrig PCR test centre operating at 'reduced capacity' due to staff isolating
Restalrig (Portlee Day Centre) was operating at reduced capacity on Thursday due to staff having to isolate, but the site is still open, the Scottish Government has confirmed.
The news comes following the spread of Omicron across Scotland.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said:“Nationally we have a network of 123 test centres (58 local test sites, 57 mobile testing units and 8 regional test sites).
"In addition, PCR home test kits can be ordered online to be delivered to your home.
“Test sites remain open with flexibility to manage the flow of bookings throughout the day.
"If a test centre has to close temporarily, the bookings will be diverted to the nearest test site or mobile test centre or individuals will be provided with a home test kit. You can find information about your nearest test site on NHS inform.”