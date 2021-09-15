Covid in Scotland: 30 deaths and 4,917 new cases in the past 24 hours
Scotland has recorded 30 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,917 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.
The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,293.
The daily test positivity rate was 9.2%, down from 11.4% the previous day.
There were 1,079 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 15 on the day before, with 91 in intensive care, up two.
So far, 4,146,847 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,791,597 have received their second dose.
The latest figures come as, from Monday 20 September, all children and young people aged 12-15 not already covered by JCVI advice will be offered a dose of the vaccine across Scotland.
The Scottish Government has said vaccine roll out to this age group will help reduce disruption to education.