The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,293.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.2%, down from 11.4% the previous day.

There were 1,079 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 15 on the day before, with 91 in intensive care, up two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Scottish Government coronavirus figures reveal that 30 people who have tested positive for covid have died in the past 24 hours (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images).

So far, 4,146,847 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,791,597 have received their second dose.

The latest figures come as, from Monday 20 September, all children and young people aged 12-15 not already covered by JCVI advice will be offered a dose of the vaccine across Scotland.

The Scottish Government has said vaccine roll out to this age group will help reduce disruption to education.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.