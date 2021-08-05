There have been a total of 1,381 new cases in the past 24 hours, reaching an overall total of 350,667.

The Scottish Government figures on Thursday also showed that 11 deaths have been recorded.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,976.

On Wednesday, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics indicated 10,370 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to August 1.

The Scottish Government daily statistics differ from those as the NRS record both confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, up slightly from 4.7% the previous day.

A total of 381 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two from the previous day, with 53 patients in intensive care, down three.

So far, 4,018,503 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,268,887 have received their second dose.

While the Scottish Government is to lift most of the remaining restrictions north of the border on Monday, face masks will remain mandatory on public transport and in shops, and will also be worn by secondary school pupils when they go back to classes.

Ms Sturgeon is also telling Scots they should still continue to work from home where they can, instead of returning to the office.

Companies are being urged to consider adopting “hybrid” working models, which combine home and office working.

