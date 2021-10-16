Covid Scotland: 2,581 new cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours
There have been 2,581 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours in Scotland.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:13 pm
Of the 25,984 new tests, 9.5% were positive.
There have been 21 new deaths of those who tested positive, with 47 people remaining in intensive care.
841 people are currently in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid.
4,282,132 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,875,966 have received their second dose.
Yesterday, Scotland recorded 32 coronavirus deaths and 2,762 new cases.