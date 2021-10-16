Covid Scotland: 2,581 new cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours

The latest Covid stats in Scotland

Of the 25,984 new tests, 9.5% were positive.

There have been 21 new deaths of those who tested positive, with 47 people remaining in intensive care.

841 people are currently in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4,282,132 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,875,966 have received their second dose.