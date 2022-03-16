Some 13 per cent of doses given were wasted, compared to an average of 1.5 per cent from September to January.

The majority of wasted doses – around 21,000 – were due to vaccines reaching their expiry date, according to a new report from Public Health Scotland.

Some wastage of vaccine doses is expected, but this is usually due to unused stock left over at the end of shifts. When drawing up plans for the vaccination programme in 2021, the Scottish Government allowed for an upper limit of five per cent wastage, but rates have largely remained well below this.

A total of 184,495 vaccine doses were administered in February, much fewer than in previous months during which the booster programme had been more active.

A total of 471,925 doses were given in January, while over a million were administered in each of November and December.

The Scottish Government is currently offering a second booster dose to those most vulnerable.

This includes over 75s, those living in care homes for older adults, and adults and teenagers who are immunosuppressed.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) also confirmed that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is now believed to account for 84 per cent of cases in Scotland.

Case numbers rose 38 per cent in the week to March 13 compared to the previous week, while hospital admissions rose by one per cent.

Around a third of those in hospital with Covid are over 75, at 368. Older patients are also more likely to stay in hospital longer, PHS revealed. Almost 80 per cent of patients over 70 hospitalised with Covid in the last two weeks of February stayed for longer than 48 hours, compared to just 24 per cent of under 18s and around a third of those aged 18 to 39.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

