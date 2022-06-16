Covid Scotland: Coronavirus deaths almost double in a week, figures show

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 38 fatalities where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate were registered in the week ending Sunday June 12.

That was up by 18 from the previous week’s total, NRS noted.

It means there have now been 14,858 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Covid deaths were registered in 21 of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas in the week ending June 12 – with North Lanarkshire and Perth and Kinross both having four fatalities.

Thirty-two of the 38 deaths took place in hospitals, five occurred in care homes, and one person died either at home or in an another non-institutional setting.

NRS data also shows that in more than nine out of 10 deaths involving Covid between March 2020 and May 2022, the person concerned had a pre-existing condition.

This was the case in 93% of the 14,831 deaths involving Covid-19 over the period – with almost a quarter of the people who died having had dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Meanwhile, 1,191 deaths from all causes were registered in Scotland in the week ending June 12 – 126 more than the five-year average for this week.