Covid Scotland: Deputy First Minister John Swinney isolating after testing positive for Covid

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus.

By Katrine Bussey
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:27 am

John Swinney, who is also the Covid Recovery Secretary in the Scottish Government, announced he had tested positive in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

It comes in the wake of a record number of Scots catching the virus, with the Office for National Statistics reporting one in 11 people north of the border had Covid in the week ending March 20.

Mr Swinney said: “After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning.”

He added he will be “self-isolating in accordance with the rules” and will try to engage with Scottish Parliament business remotely “if I feel better than I do just now”.

