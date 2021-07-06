Covid Scotland: Here are 12 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates as cases remain high in Dalmeny, Muirhouse and Craigmillar
According to the latest government data, these are the 12 areas of Edinburgh that recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus cases between June 29 and July 2.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:43 pm
The Scottish Government data shows a breakdown of the number of new cases in each area of the capital.
Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge has overtaken Craigmillar as the worst hit area in Edinburgh having recorded 66 positive cases over the last seven days as Scotland awaits news from Nicola Sturgeon over whether we will be moving down to Level zero as planned from July 19.
Here are the 12 areas of Edinburgh with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the last week.
Page 1 of 3