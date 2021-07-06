Here are 12 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates as cases remain high in Willowbrae, Muirhouse and Craigmillar.

Covid Scotland: Here are 12 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates as cases remain high in Dalmeny, Muirhouse and Craigmillar

According to the latest government data, these are the 12 areas of Edinburgh that recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus cases between June 29 and July 2.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:43 pm

The Scottish Government data shows a breakdown of the number of new cases in each area of the capital.

Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge has overtaken Craigmillar as the worst hit area in Edinburgh having recorded 66 positive cases over the last seven days as Scotland awaits news from Nicola Sturgeon over whether we will be moving down to Level zero as planned from July 19.

Here are the 12 areas of Edinburgh with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the last week.

1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge

Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge has a population of 8,502 and recorded 66 positive cases between June 29 and July 2.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Stenhouse and Saughton Mains

Stenhouse and Saughton Mains is second on the list with 55 positive cases. This area has a population of 5,947.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Craigmillar

Craigmillar recorded 54 new positive cases of Covid-19 over the last week, this area has a population of 5,391.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Willowbrae and Duddingston Village

Willowbrae and Duddingston Village recorded 50 positive cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,165.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3