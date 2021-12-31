Covid Scotland: Increase of 49 people in hospital as omicron spreads

The latest daily figures showed 11,962 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with 22.6% of tests returned as positive.

There were 859 people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus, the daily figures showed, an increase of 49 from the previous day's total.

That included 36 people in intensive care, up from 34.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional deaths takes the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus in Scotland to 9,858.

Meanwhile the figures also showed 4,382,665 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, with 4,015,376 having had their second dose, while 2,979,334 have now received a booster vaccination.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.