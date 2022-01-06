Covid Scotland: John Swinney reported to UK Statistics Authority over claim of restrictions working

In a letter to the UK Statistics Authority, Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie labelled Mr Swinney’s comments “deeply concerning” and “erroneous”.

Mr Swinney told BBC Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday that figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed restrictions brought in in Scotland were protecting the population, as infection rates were lower than in England.

But he cited an infection survey carried out in the week to December 23, while new restrictions on large gatherings and hospitality came into effect on December 26.

Asked if the Scottish Government was considering further measures in Scotland, despite Boris Johnson suggesting no such step would be taken in England, Mr Swinney said: “I think there's a really important distinction in the data in Scotland with the data in England.

“That's demonstrated by the ONS infection study, which came out last week which demonstrated that whilst one in 40 individuals in Scotland are likely to have Covid just now, one in 25 are likely to have it in England.

“That to me is the strongest evidence that the measures we have taken in Scotland are protecting the population from Covid, but crucially also protecting our National Health Service from a greater scale of burden than the very high scale of burden that it is currently wrestling with.”

Ms Baillie said the Scottish Government risked “eroding public trust” by using selective figures.

“Public trust in the actions of the Scottish Government is of paramount importance, but it risks being eroded due to selective and erroneous use of statistics by senior figures such as Mr Swinney,” she said.

“The Scottish Government has a duty to present the people of Scotland with the facts as they are, not as the government would wish them to be.

“Scottish Labour will continue to hold this Government to account to ensure that the people of Scotland get all the facts that they deserve.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

