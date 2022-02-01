Covid: Scotland may be 'close to' scrapping face coverings for pupils, Sturgeon says as school restrictions relaxed

In an update to MSPs on Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed that all current Covid measures will continue for at least another three weeks – including the vaccine passport scheme, contact tracing, and the requirement to wear face coverings.

Face coverings will also remain mandatory for older school pupils, but Ms Sturgeon hinted that this measure may soon change following advice from the Advisory Sub-Group on Education and Children's Issues.

In a meeting last week the committee found Scotland may be close to a time when face coverings are no longer needed in schools, Ms Sturgeon said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday January 27, 2022.

The committee also advised other relaxations in schools, returning them to the situation before the Omicron variant.

It comes as 7,565 new cases of Covid were reported in Scotland on Tuesday.

Some 1,177 people were in hospital with recently-confirmed Covid, while 29 were in intensive care.

Minutes from the most recent meeting of the Advisory Sub-Group on Education and Children's Issues, which advises the Scottish Government on issues including face coverings in schools, have not yet been published.

During the previous meeting in early January the group of experts, chaired by Edinburgh University’s Professor Linda Bauld, said they supported the Covid-19 mitigation measures in place at that time as schools had recently returned after the festive break and the impact of this on transmission was not yet known.

The group considered advising an expansion of these measures, to include mandatory face coverings for children in upper primary, but decided against this on the balance of benefits to potential harms.

The Scottish Conservatives have called for the requirement for secondary school students to wear face coverings to be scrapped.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told the First Minister last week: “Throughout the pandemic, there has been agreement that children’s education must come first. However, right now, adults can sit in workplaces and pubs without face masks, but pupils in classrooms are still required to wear them.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.