It comes after health secretary Humza Yousaf said this week may be the "toughest” some health boards have ever faced.

Some 2,050 people are now in hospital with Covid, just three below the all-time high of 2,053 recorded in January 2021.

And one in 14 people had the virus in the week to March 12, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey, the highest infection level since the survey began in Autumn 2020.

A total of 376,300 were thought to be infected, up from 299,900, or one in 18, the previous week.

Devi Sridhar, Professor of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University, called the latest figures “eye-watering high”.

James Naismith, Professor of Structural Biology at Oxford University, said the prevalence of Covid in Scotland is “quite remarkable”, and testament to the infectivity of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

He added that he expects “almost everyone susceptible” in the UK will be infected, and differences between protection measures in Scotland and England are “meaningless”.

“Prevalence in Scotland is quite remarkable, 71 per 1000 people, and testament to the infectivity of the new strain. It is dramatically improved compared to the original strain,” he said.

“England is not far behind with 50 per 1000; I would expect England to match Scotland. The reality is that differences in control measures between the countries are meaningless.”

Prof Naismith added: “Prevalence is increasing in every area and across age groups. Without vaccines, this would be bleak for the this country. Countries with poor vaccination rates face a very challenging future.

“At this level of prevalence and the decision not to halt the spread, the most likely outcome is that almost everyone who is susceptible is going to be infected.

“For the UK, my main concern is for the vulnerable for whom this disease is serious and for those whose lives will be blighted by Long Covid-19.

“Every effort must be made to triple vaccinate as many people as possible, quadruple vaccinate the most vulnerable and make available antivirals.”

In England the ONS estimated that around one in 20 people had Covid last week, while in Wales the figure was one in 25, and in Northern Ireland it was also one in 14.

The ONS described the trend in Northern Ireland as “uncertain”.

A total of 18,124 new cases of Covid were reported on Friday, but this covered more than a 24 hour period due to previous technical issues.

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now believed to be the dominant strain in Scotland, accounting for over 80 per cent of cases.

Some health boards believe this week is the “toughest they have faced” during the pandemic, Health secretary Humza Yousaf said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Covid-19 Recovery Committee, he said: “I’m not speaking out of turn by saying, in the conversations that I’ve had in the course of this week with health boards and my officials have had this week, many of the health boards have given us the consistent message that they feel that this week is probably the toughest week they have faced in the course of the pandemic.”

