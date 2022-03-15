First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the removal of all other measures to MSPs on Tuesday, including the requirement for businesses to take customer contact details and follow infection control guidance.

The requirement to wear face coverings will remain, amid concern over rising cases and increased pressure on hospitals. This will be reviewed in two weeks, and Ms Sturgeon said she expects the measure to be converted to guidance in early April.

“I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care services,” Ms Stuegeon said.

Face coverings are to remain mandatory until April

"However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection - particularly for the most vulnerable - at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly.”

All routine Covid testing will be scrapped from the end of April, including for those with symptoms. Permanent testing centres will be closed, and facilities will only remain to protect high risk settings and manage outbreaks.

Some 1,996 people are now in hospital with Covid in Scotland, approaching the all-time record of 2,053 set in February 2021.

The recent increase in cases appears to be driven by the Omicon subvariant BA.2, Ms Sturgeon said, which has had a growth rate around 80 per cent higher than the original Omicron strain since mid-February.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022.

Current advice around Covid testing will remain until April 18. Those without symptoms are asked to test twice a week, while close contacts of positive cases should test each day for seven days.

From the Easter weekend, those not displaying symptoms will no longer be asked to test. This will include workplace, school and childcare settings.

From the end of April, routine testing is expected to end, including for people without symptoms. Permanent testing sites will be closed at this point.

"Today marks steady progress back to normal life and a more sustainable way of managing this virus,” Ms Sturgeon said.

"However, while cases are spiking, there is still pressure on the NHS and concern amongst the most vulnerable.

“So I ask everyone to be patient for a little while longer on face coverings and to continue following all advice on hygiene, ventilation, testing and, of course, vaccination.

“I thank everyone for their continued efforts.”

