Some 2,381 people were reported in hospital with the virus on Thursday, just two below the all-time record set earlier this week.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced a further delay of the easing of all legal Covid restrictions in Scotland over record infection levels and pressure on the NHS.

The current Omicron wave appears to be near its peak but pressure on hospitals is expected to continue for some weeks to come, the First Minister said on Wednesday as she announced the easing of the legal requirement to wear face coverings will be delayed in most settings until April 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Michael Gillen

Some 9,064 new cases of Covid were reported on Thursday, a slight drop on the previous day. However, Public Health Scotland (PHS) said it was aware of a potential data flow issue which could be causing lower than usual numbers of lateral flow test results and cases.

PHS said it is currently investigating the issue.

A total of 25 people were reported in intensive care on Thursday, an increase of five on the figure reported on the two previous days, and the highest single-day increase since mid March.

Some 35 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test were recorded.

The Scottish Government figures also showed 4,354,556 people have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, with 4,092,996 having had two doses and 3,451,683 who had received a third dose or booster jag.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.