Covid Scotland: PCR testing for travellers reduces risk of new variants, say experts

From October 4 vaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a pre-departure test before returning to England, and will be able to replace the PCR test required on day two of their return with a cheaper lateral flow test.

The Scottish Government has said it will not follow these new measures announced by the UK Government.

However, other changes will come into effect in both Scotland and England. From October 4, the green and amber travel lists will merge, while the red list remains.

Eight countries – Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Maldives – will be removed from the red list at 4am on Wednesday.

And vaccinations that took place in 17 countries including Canada, Australia, Israel and New Zealand will now be recognised alongside those given in the UK, EU and USA.

Professor Devi Sridhar, a professor of global public health at Edinburgh University, backed the Scottish Government’s continuation of PCR testing, saying it will allow surveillance of new variants.

"Letting go of PCR testing is letting go of one of the main ways we would identify new variants, and be able to even know if it was coming in, if it was being seeded,” she told BBC Good Morning Scotland on Saturday.

“And secondly, to be able to catch positive cases that we have tried to control and keep the numbers as low as we can and the pressure off the NHS.”

Prof Sridhar added that a new variant is one of the “main things” she is concerned about going into winter.

Lawrence Young, Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick University, said the UK Government’s decision may risk bringing a new variant into the country.

“The main concern is what this means for virus genomic sequencing,” he said.

"How will we ensure that those who test positive on a lateral flow test isolate and take a PCR test? It is likely that this approach will reduce our ability to efficiently monitor the introduction of new variants into the country.

"We know that fully vaccinated individuals can get infected and spread the virus. We also know that previous waves of infection have been fuelled by returning travellers.

" Letting our guard down runs the risk of bringing a new variant into the country, such as the mu variant first identified in Colombia, which could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines.”

Prof Sridhar called on the government to make PCR testing more affordable and accessible for those travelling to and from Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "A UK Government decision to implement proposals to remove the requirement for a predeparture test in England and to use lateral flow tests on day two have not been adopted at this stage in Scotland due to significant concerns at the impact on public health.

"The testing of international travellers, both before and after travel, is an important part of our border health surveillance to minimise the risk of importing variants of concern.”

