A pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinic has opened at the new St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh. Picture: John Devlin.

The clinic, in the Sook unit on the level one ground floor, is open from 10am to 7pm until Sunday.

All three vaccines against Covid-19 will be on offer to all people aged 16 or over, for both first and second doses, with no appointment required.

Professor Alex McMahon, NHS Lothian executive director for nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare professionals, encouraged people to head along.

He said: “We are really excited to partner with the hot new destination in Edinburgh – St James Quarter, as part of our Covid vaccination programme.

“As more of us are getting out and about, it is hoped this new pop-up will enable people to pick up their jab quickly, easily and at a time that suits them – all while enjoying some of the best and newest retail, dining and leisure facilities on offer.

“We have already had huge successes when we took our vaccination bus to shopping centres and large venues with lots of people coming forward for vaccination.

“I urge anyone who has yet to receive their vaccine, or who now needs their second dose, to come along.

“We are determined to do everything we can to make sure getting your Covid vaccine is as easy as possible.”

St James Quarter currently includes more than 40 retailers, many of whom have never had premises in Scotland before.

The £1 billion development’s hospitality and residential elements are set to be completed in three further phases through to 2022.

It is the latest pop-up clinic from NHS Lothian after similar ventures at the stadiums of Hibernian, Heart of Midlothian and Livingston football clubs, plus Musselburgh racecourse and other retail areas across the health board.

Nick Peel, St James Quarter managing director, said: “We are committed to ensuring that visitors to St James Quarter feel as safe and confident as possible, so we are delighted to partner with NHS Lothian on this vital vaccination programme.

“Whether you are popping to St James Quarter for some retail therapy, to grab some food or simply on your lunch break, we encourage all those who still need their vaccine to prioritise making a stop at the pop-up clinic.”

