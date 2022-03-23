Covid Scotland: Record numbers in hospital for third day in a row
Record numbers of people are in hospital with Covid in Scotland for the third day in a row.
Some 2,257 people were reported in hospital with Covid on Wednesday, up 36 from the day before.
It is the third day in a row of the highest-ever figures being reported.
Case numbers have also risen, with 12,421 new cases reported on Wednesday.
But the number of patients in intensive care has dropped, to 25 from 29 on Tuesday.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf has said case numbers may begin to stabilise this week.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said: “Every single health board including Greater Glasgow and Clyde are having to deprioritise other treatments, and at times quite urgent treatment, and people are having to suffer as a result.”
However he insisted the country is in a far better place than it was two years ago when the first national lockdown was imposed, citing the impact that vaccination and the development of anti-viral treatments have had in the fight against the virus.
“We are in a much better position when dealing with high case numbers than we were two years ago,” he said.
He added: “I think we need probably a few more days of data to tell us exactly where we are, but if case numbers remain where they were yesterday for example, [if] that pattern remains over the course of the week, I think we could say we are seeing at least a stabilising picture.”