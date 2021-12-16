Covid Scotland: Scots told to stay at home 'as much as feasible' as Nicola Sturgeon warns Omicron may overwhelm NHS

The First Minister also warned the new variant may achieve “what we have feared all along” in overwhelming the NHS.

“If we don't act now, what we have feared all along but so far avoided, the overwhelming of the NHS, could happen,” she told MSPs on Thursday.

It comes after the UK reported a record high of new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This is a really serious situation and we must respond accordingly. I therefore want to strongly underline the advice I gave on Tuesday.

"Please reduce your contact with people from households other than your own as much as you possibly can.

"For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would, and as much as is feasible.

"Right now the risk of getting Covid from interactions with others is high and it is rising.”

Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain of Covid in Scotland from Friday, Ms Sturgeon said.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, she said 5,951 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, 45.4 per cent of which were likely to be Omicron.

She said she was “profoundly concerned” by the challenge posed by the variant which is “running faster than even the fastest rollout of vaccines”.

The Omicron variant is spreading “faster than anything we have experienced so far,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She added: "Omicron has an R number that some assessments estimate to be above four.

"We do not have time to waste on putting in place the protective measures that will help slow this down.

“Lives again are at risk here, livelihoods are at risk and the NHS is at risk."

