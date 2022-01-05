Covid Scotland: Self-isolation period cut to seven days and scrapped for vaccinated close contacts

Nicola Sturgeon announced the change during a recall of parliament on Wednesday for an urgent update on the Covid-19 situation.

Those who test positive for Covid will now have the option to end their self-isolation after seven days, providing they do not have a fever and they record two negative lateral flow tests, on days six and seven.

The self-isolation requirement for close contacts of positive cases has also been removed for children, and adults who have received three vaccine doses. Instead, these contacts, including household contacts, will be asked to take a lateral flow test every day for seven days.

Photo by Fraser Bremner/Getty Images

Those who test positive for Covid by lateral flow test will also no longer be required to confirm this by PCR.

All changes will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon announced no further restrictions, but said the current limits on large gatherings and hospitality will remain in force and are expected to do so until January 17.

In light of Omicron’s high transmissibility and the likelihood that the Covid-19 pandemic will continue for some time to come, the Scottish Government must “adapt” its approach to restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said.

"With a variant as infectious as Omicron, the kind of protections that are still possible within our financial resources and without causing greater harm in other ways - while still very important at this stage - won’t control transmission to the same extent as they would have with other variants,” she said.

She added: “Let me be clear this does not, in my view, mean giving up trying to control it at all - the impact of Covid on individual health and on our collective wellbeing is too significant for that.

“But it does mean seeking ways of doing so that are more proportionate and sustainable and less restrictive."

It follows calls from opposition politicians for Ms Sturgeon to reduce self-isolation requirements to “protect Scotland’s economy” amid a sharp rise in Covid cases and widespread staff absences.

Ahead of Ms Sturgeon's announcement, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross labelled the ten day period “unsustainable”, and called on the First Minister to stop “dithering and delaying”.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie called for the move to “stop staff absences piling yet more pressure on businesses and services this winter”.

