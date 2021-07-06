The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,735.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.2 percent, down from 12.6 percent the previous day.

A total of 346 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up eight in 24 hours, with 32 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,879,458 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,791,071 have received their second dose.

Talking about the latest figures, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Daily fluctuations still likely - but reported Scottish cases have dropped compared to this time last week.

"Vital that everyone gets vaccine and that we all stay outdoors as much as possible and continue to follow advice on distancing, face masks, hygiene etc.”

