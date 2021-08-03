Social distancing requirements will end in most settings, limits on outdoor gatherings will be lifted, and venues such as nightclubs can open.

However, the legal requirement to wear face coverings will remain “for some time to come”, including for older children in schools.

Test and Protect will also continue to trace positive cases, will hospitality venues still required to collect customer details.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an update to MSPs on Tuesday.

Advice to work from home where possible will also continue.

Self-isolation rules will be relaxed, with those who have received two vaccine doses at least two weeks previously allowed to take a PCR test instead.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday: “The move beyond level 0 will entail the lifting of most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions - most notably, on physical distancing and limits to the size of social

gatherings.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 24, 2021.

"It also means that from 9 August, no venues will be legally required to close.

"This change is significant and hard-earned. The sacrifices everyone has made over the past year and a half can never be overstated.

"However, while this move will restore a substantial degree of normality, it is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it before Covid struck.”

Large-scale events of more than 5,000 people outdoors or 2,000 people indoors may go ahead, but organisers will be required to apply for permission.

The Scottish Government is also developing a Covid passport app, which will allow people to prove vaccination for international travel.

This will be launched next month.

Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to remain cautious, and continue to follow some advice such as social distancing even after legal requirements are removed.

She said: “The last year has reminded all of us just how precious some of the simplest things in life really are, and many of us will resolve not to take them quite so much for granted in future.

"Undoubtedly, the best way of doing that in the short term is to continue to be careful, cautious and sensible, even as legal restrictions are lifted. The government will continue to provide guidance to help get that balance right.”

