This data is published by Public Health Scotland and breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

Here are the 12 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between March 30 and April 5, 2022.

1. Queensferry West Number of positive cases over 7 days: 54 Population: 3,891 7 day rate category: 800+

2. Morningside and Craighouse Number of positive cases over 7 days: 59 Population: 4,829 7 day rate category: 800+

3. Greenbank and the Braids Number of positive cases over 7 days: 53 Population: 4,346 7 day rate category: 800+

4. Western Harbour and Leith Docks Number of positive cases over 7 days: 57 Population: 4,731 7 day rate category: 800+