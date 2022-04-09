Covid Scotland: These are the 12 Edinburgh areas with the highest coronavirus rates this week

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which Edinburgh neighbourhoods have the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:05 pm

This data is published by Public Health Scotland and breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

Here are the 12 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between March 30 and April 5, 2022.

1. Queensferry West

Number of positive cases over 7 days: 54 Population: 3,891 7 day rate category: 800+

2. Morningside and Craighouse

Number of positive cases over 7 days: 59 Population: 4,829 7 day rate category: 800+

3. Greenbank and the Braids

Number of positive cases over 7 days: 53 Population: 4,346 7 day rate category: 800+

4. Western Harbour and Leith Docks

Number of positive cases over 7 days: 57 Population: 4,731 7 day rate category: 800+

