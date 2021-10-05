Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

An anxious senior citizen said she is worried for her husband’s health after being sent away from the Ingliston centre without their third vaccine after a six-month wait.

Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership have confirmed that issues were caused by issues transporting supplies to the vaccine centre on Tuesday, October 5.

Many were turned away from Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre.

A spokesperson from the partnership has confirmed that issues were resolved within one hour and the centre has received enough stock to prevent further issues from arising.

Those who were unable to receive their vaccine today have been advised to return to the centre tomorrow to get their jab.

80-year-old pensioner Joyce Shade and her husband David Shade, also 80, travelled from Corstorphine to Ingilston today, to attend their 11.23am appointment.

Arriving at the centre at 11am the elderly couple joined a queue of more than 10 vehicles waiting to access the car park.

A centre worker approached each car in turn and told them they would not be able to get their vaccine today but to come back tomorrow.

“We were not given another appointment which is what really worried me,” said Mrs Shade. “My husband has lung problems and I worry about him, not having the third shot is hanging over our heads now.”

Left confused and anxious by the change of appointment Ms Shade spent this afternoon speaking to NHS Lothian trying to arrange a new appointment time.

“I didn't want to turn up at the centre and risk being turned away again,” she said. “It was very, very hard to speak to anyone and arrange a new appointment but I have now managed to book in at noon tomorrow.”

The pensioner added: “I felt very sorry for the elderly people who had taken the bus and had gotten soaked, at least we had the car.

“Many people suffered unnecessary anxiety and worry over this situation.”

Getting everyone vaccinated is a top priority

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs has been contacted by several constituents today who were unable to receive their vaccine from the centre, he described it as “very concerning”.

Mr Briggs, said: “I have been contacted by constituents who are being turned away from Ingliston vaccination centre because they don’t have vaccines available, which is very concerning.

“Across Scotland there are plenty of Covid-19 vaccines available and getting everyone vaccinated is a top priority.

“There have been a number of issues with people not being able to get a vaccination at the centre, with SNP Ministers failing to properly organise Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

“The Covid-19 booster jab is an important part of the strategy to ensure that people have the maximum level of protection to Covid-19.

“It is also frustrating for people who make the effort to get to the Ingliston vaccination centre, to be told that they have to come back again at a later date.

“SNP Ministers must ensure that all vaccinations centres have adequate supplies to give everyone a Covid-19 booster ahead of the flu season.”

