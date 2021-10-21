Covid: UK records over 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since July

The latest data shows that there had been a further 52,009 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK which is the highest number of daily reported cases since July 17.

The Government said a further 115 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 139,146.

In Scotland, in the last 24 hours another 32 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, and another 2,355 new cases were reported.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Covid-19 case rates in England are continuing to rise in all age groups, according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the UK Health Security Agency.

The highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, with 1,366.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to October 17, up week-on-week from 1,134.9.

The second highest rate is among five to nine-year-olds, up from 585.0 to 719.2.

For both age groups this is the highest weekly rate since this data was first collected in October 2020.

The lowest rate is among people aged 80 and over, at 121.2, up from 115.6.

Today it was warned that coronavirus restrictions may have to be imposed in the aftermath of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, a scientific adviser to Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

Professor Devi Sridhar said she believes the 13-day UN summit will lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases and put further pressure on the health service, triggering the “need for further restrictions”.

Prof Sridhar, who sits on the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 advisory group, tweeted the warning in response to a question about whether Cop26 will make the Covid situation in Scotland worse and lead to new curbs on freedoms.

The professor of global public health at Edinburgh University wrote: “I could be wrong (and hope I am) but yes.