International Day of the Midwife is an annual event celebrating midwives around the globe.

But when does it take place, how can you get involved and what is this year’s theme?

Here’s what you need to know.

International Day of the Midwife is an annual event celebrating midwives around the globe (Photo: Shutterstock)

What is International Day of the Midwife?

Every year since 1992, the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) has lead a day of global recognition and celebration of the work of midwives.

The event is observed by more than 50 nations and is coordinated by the ICM in partnership with its member organisations.

The ICM supports, represents and works to strengthen professional associations of midwives throughout the world, with 143 Members Associations representing 124 countries across every continent. Together, these associations represent over 1 million midwives globally.

When is International Day of the Midwife?

International Day of the Midwife takes place annually on 5 May.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s International Day of the Midwife theme is ‘100 years of progress’.

The day will reflect on progress in midwifery over the past 100 years.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) website said: “Over the past two years, midwives, maternity support workers and student midwives have met extraordinary circumstances and risked their lives to provide excellent care to women and their families.

“Now is the time to not only celebrate how they’ve been there for our communities throughout the pandemic, but to show up for them in calls to the Government to put money where it counts and invest in maternity. “

How can I get involved?

The ICM website has a number of resources which will help you plan your own celebration, including:

Key messages

Tips for planning your event or activities

Instructions on how you can utilise social media to your advantage

Downloadable social media graphics for you and your association's use

You can also send your pictures/videos and a short paragraph about your celebration/event along with the name of your branch to [email protected] use the hashtag #IDM2022 across your social media platforms.

Best midwifery quotes

‘Good midwifery is a combination of art, science, experience, and instinct’ - Jennifer Worth

‘It's not just the making of babies, but the making of mothers that midwives see as the miracle of birth’ - Barbara Katz Rothman

‘In all cultures, the midwife's place is on the threshold of life, where intense human emotions, fear, hope, longing, triumph, and incredible physical power-enable a new human being to emerge. Her vocation is unique’ - Sheila Kitzinger

‘Whoever heard of a midwife as a literary heroine? Yet midwifery is the very stuff of drama. Every child is conceived either in love or lust, is born in pain, followed by joy or sometimes remorse. A midwife is in the thick of it, she sees it all’ - Jennifer Worth

‘Birth is not only about making babies. Birth is about making mothers’ - Barbara Katz Rothman

‘I am just one of many many thousands of midwives, who are devoted to saving lives gently’ - Robin Lim