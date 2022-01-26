Hearts and Celtic players wore the shirts in memory of Devin.

Both sides paid their respects at the Tynecastle in memory of Devin Gordon, a Hearts fan from Bathgate, by wearing special jerseys during the warm-up.

In a social media campaign, friends and family called for an applause during the 13th minute of the game to remember Devin.

Hearts revealed in advance that players from both squads will warm up in FC United to Prevent Suicide tops.

Both Hearts and Celtic players wore the shirts in memory of 13-year-old Devin Gordon.

FC United is a social movement of people from across Scotland, united in a shared belief that everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide.

Kirstie Cusick, United to Prevent Suicide Social Movement Development Manager said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline. Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."

The following services offer confidential support from trained staff and volunteers.

You can talk about anything that is troubling you, no matter how difficult:

Call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans, or email [email protected]

Call 111 to talk to NHS 24’s mental health hub or Call 0800 83 85 87 to talk to Breathing Space or go to their website for more info about their webchat service.

Text “SHOUT” to 85258 to contact the Shout Crisis Text Line, text “YM” if you are under 19.