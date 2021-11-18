Documentary of talented autistic pianist from Edinburgh nominated for a BAFTA

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Sean Logan’s documentary is shortlisted for the award, the winner of which will be announced at the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Saturday.

The film focuses on Mr Logan’s use of the piano to navigate life on the autistic spectrum. As he is drawn into new musical collaborations, the 25-year-old must learn to balance his enthusiasm and compulsive energy with understanding and compromise, redefining his perspective in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Logan features in a new film about autism.

Speaking to the Evening News about the film, Mr Logan said: “I’m really happy that the film has been nominated, and I hope that the legacy of this film is focused on what art can mean for people on the spectrum.

“Music is a therapeutic tool for people like myself, it connects me to people, music is something that brings people together.

“What I’ve learned is that the help is out there, and its been by using tools that are out there already in the world for autistic people like myself, that I’ve succeeded.

“However, we need to ensure that people have access to those tools, because loads of people are still struggling.

“We’re really coming into a great time for people on the spectrum, as autism is being understood and identified a lot more now, and by 2050, who’s to say that neurodiversity won’t be the norm?”

The documentary short was produced and directed by Austen McCowan and Will Hewitt, and has been shown at several film festivals throughout the UK, winning Best Short Documentary at the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival and the Optical Sound Award at the Flatpack Film Festival.

The BAFTA Scotland awards honour achievement in Scotland’s film, television and video game industries, and will be held at a digital ceremony on Saturday November 20.

External affairs manager at the National Autistic Society Scotland, Rob Holland, said: “We’re delighted to see Harmonic Spectrum receiving a Scottish BAFTA nomination, as it represents an important step in raising awareness of the lives and experiences of the 56,000 autistic people in Scotland.

"We hope that this achievement will inspire more stories from autistic people like Sean to be told through film.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.