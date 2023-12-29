It comes after a cheese product was recalled due to possible contamination

A person in Scotland has died following an outbreak of E. coli, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, (Stec) have been recorded across England and Scotland in patients aged seven to 81. The agency added a person from Scotland had now died following infection.

