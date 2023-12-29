E. coli outbreak: Person in Scotland dies following outbreak of E. coli in UK
A person in Scotland has died following an outbreak of E. coli, health officials have said.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, (Stec) have been recorded across England and Scotland in patients aged seven to 81. The agency added a person from Scotland had now died following infection.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a precautionary recall of four products from cheesemaker Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese on Christmas Eve because of possible E. coli contamination. The UKHSA said investigations were continuing into any common links between cases, including links to the recalled cheeses.