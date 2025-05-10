To mark Dementia Awareness Week, an Edinburgh-based care charity has announced it will host events to inspire local residents and businesses to become more dementia-friendly.

As part of Dementia Awareness Week this May, 19th - 25th, The Eric Liddell Community is taking a proactive step in supporting individuals living with dementia and their carers.

The charity will host two events: a dementia-focused evening on Thursday, May 22, 6.30pm–8.30pm, and a business breakfast on Wednesday, June 4, 8am–9am. Both events will be held at The Eric Liddell Community in Edinburgh.

The Thursday evening event will welcome guest speaker Jan Beattie, one of Scotland’s foremost voices in dementia care and policy.

Edinburgh charity The Eric Liddell Community will host two dementia events in the coming weeks. | The Eric Liddell Community

A trained social worker with over 30 years of experience in regeneration, community development, and workforce transformation, Jan most recently served as Professional Advisor in Dementia to the Scottish Government, helping to deliver Everyone’s Story, Scotland’s national dementia strategy and its first two-year delivery plan.

She said: “It’s a genuine privilege to support The Eric Liddell Community during Dementia Awareness Week. Their person-centred, compassionate approach represents the very best of dementia care.

“Everything they do is grounded in strong values, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Edinburgh. That’s what makes their work so impactful, and why I’m proud to stand alongside them in their mission to make our city more inclusive and supportive for those living with dementia.”

On Wednesday, June 4, the charity will host a Dementia Friendly Community Business Breakfast from 8am–9am. Local businesses are invited to join for tea, coffee, and pastries while learning practical tips on becoming more dementia-informed. The event will also include a chance to hear about the support services offered by the charity and to connect with like-minded professionals committed to inclusivity.

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Community, said: “Creating a dementia-friendly Edinburgh doesn’t just start in hospitals and care homes – it begins in cafés, shops, offices, and neighbourhoods. At The Eric Liddell Community, we believe that by raising awareness and equipping people with the right tools, we can transform everyday environments into inclusive, supportive spaces.

“These events are a chance for all of us – whether you’re a business owner, neighbour, friend, or family member – to play a part in making Edinburgh a more understanding and compassionate place for those living with dementia.”

Caroline Heenan, day care manager at The Eric Liddell Community, added: “Every day we see the difference a welcoming environment can make. Whether it’s a familiar face, a friendly voice, or a safe and engaging space, these small things are vital. Events like this help us share what we’ve learned and bring more people into our mission of making Edinburgh more Dementia-Friendly.”

The month of May will also see the launch of The Eric Liddell community’s Spring Appeal, which this year will focus on the vital work undertaken by unpaid carers, and will highlight the positive impact The Eric Liddell Community’s Befriending Project has had on the health and wellbeing of those people caring for individuals living with dementia. For further information, go to: Get Involved - The Eric Liddell Community.