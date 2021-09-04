Edinburgh bosses urged to support workers struggling with pandemic-related problem drinking

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

One Year No Beer has called on Edinburgh bosses to offer more support to workers struggling with drinking during lockdown.

The call comes as a study by University College London’s Department of Behavioural Science and Health revealed that a third of Brits now drink more than before the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Year No Beer has called on Edinburgh bosses to offer more support to workers struggling with drinking during lockdown.

The study also found furloughed employees’ drinking patterns have been greatly impacted, with furloughed men being three times more likely to increase their heavy episodic drinking, compared to those still in the workplace.

The UCL study showed that many men turned to binge drinking due to the challenges of living with children, the negative experience of social distancing and deteriorating financial circumstances and psychological wellbeing.

Furloughed women were also found to be twice as likely to increase heavy episodic drinking – defined by more than six units per session. Young women and those living alone in lockdown were more likely to turn to drinking excessively, as were those who had suffered a decline in their psychological welfare.

UCL Research Fellow Melissa Oldham said: “Lockdown has caused stress about work, health, finances and caring responsibilities.

“Stress can have a polarising effect on drinking with some responding maladaptively by drinking heavily and others abstaining altogether.

“This study identifies groups that may require targeted support in future lockdowns.”

Founder and CEO of One Year No Beer Ruari Fairbairns said workers will require more support from bosses if future lockdowns occur.

He said: “Lockdown has been extremely challenging for the nation, causing the most radical changes to work, home and social life – more than society has ever known. If the nation faces future lockdowns, then it is hugely important that workers, particularly those on furlough or similar schemes, are offered sufficient help and support to cope with alcohol use and anxiety.

“The One Year No Beer community can help play a role in that by offering support, guidance and help to anyone concerned about their own or others’ drinking. And it is not all about abstinence, it’s about empowering people to break old habits and build new ones.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.