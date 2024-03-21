Edinburgh care home shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, has been celebrating after being shortlisted for ‘Best for Nursing Care’ in the Care Home Awards 2024, which recognise teams and individuals that epitomise excellence, innovation, dedication and outstanding contributions within the care sector.

Specialising in dementia care, Murrayside introduced Namaste care last year, which aims to engage residents living with dementia via their senses and emotions using hand massage techniques and soft, relaxing music. ‘Namaste’ is a Hindu greeting meaning ‘to honor the spirit within’, reflecting the person-centered approach at the heart of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team has received specialist dementia training from Murrayside’s Dementia Champion, Evelyn Heron, who was named Care UK’s Carer of the Year and has helped develop a range of techniques to enable residents to live fulfilling lives. This includes creating ‘destination points’ within the home to encourage residents to independently take up hobbies such as birdwatching and DIY. A ‘playlist of life’ featuring residents’ favourite songs has been created, which can be played through speakers across the home and every room contains framed pictures and mementos to prompt conversation.

Care UK's Murrayside team .

Residents can also make wishes – both big and small – on the home’s Wishing Tree, enabling them to reminisce about past hobbies and interests, or take on new challenges. As part of the initiative, the Murrayside team have taken residents to the theatre, Edinburgh Zoo, and even to the Orium Sports Performance Centre to meet members of the Scottish rugby squad.

A local GP commented: “I attend on a weekly basis… there is always a very cheerful and happy environment… They all show a high level of regard and care for their residents and have excellent communication links with their relatives… Their dementia unit is excellent… I would be very happy for a family member of mine to be nursed there and may book a place for myself in 30 years!”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the ‘Best for Nursing Care’ award at this year’s Care Home Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at Murrayside, we pride ourselves on our nursing and dementia expertise, and are always looking for new ways to enable residents to lead fulfilling lives. The impact of our Namaste sessions has been instrumental to our success and we truly couldn’t have done it without our Namaste trainers, Evelyn and Gemma’s hard work and specialist training.

“I am really proud of the whole team and what they achieve on a daily basis through their dedication, patience and passion for the residents. We are all keeping our fingers crossed for a win later this year!”

The winners and finalists will be celebrated at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on Friday, May 17.

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]