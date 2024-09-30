Edinburgh care homes launch food bank drop-off point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three care homes in Edinburgh have stepped up to the plate and partnered with a local food bank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Cairdean House, Lauder Lodge, and Murrayside are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to three of Edinburgh’s new foodbank drop-off-points – located in each of the care home’s receptions.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have.It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

At Cairdean House donations will be made to Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, Lauder Lodge will be supporting Edinburgh North East Foodbank, and at Murrayside all items collected will be shared with Edinburgh Food Bank.

The foodbank drop-off points in each home will be open from Thursday 26th September to Thursday 31 October.

At Murrayside, as part of the celebrations, the home will also be hosting a Harvest Festival church service, and residents will be visiting the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Kat Barnwell, home manager at Cairdean House, said: “We are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre and launching our first ever foodbank drop-off point.”

Anees Riaz, home manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.”

Suzanne Welsh, home manager at Murrayside, added: “We’d encourage those who have unwanted or unused items to come and visit one of our homes and support us to help those in need.”

Murrayside, Lauder Lodge and Cairdean House have been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence.

To find out more about Murrayside, Lauder Lodge and Cairdean House, please visit careuk.com/ edinburgh