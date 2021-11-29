Edinburgh charity aims to spread festive cheer across five UK cities

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Social Bite aims to provide 300,000 gifts, meals and essential items to people experiencing homelessness this Christmas in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Christmas trees nearly 30 foot tall, with donation points, have been installed in these cities, to emphasise that “in a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

The homelessness charity is asking people to buy one extra gift, drop it under the tree and contribute to a movement of kindness.

The festival of kindness locations include: St Andrew Square, Edinburgh; Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; outside M&S at the Bon Accord centre, Aberdeen; City Square, Dundee and Charing Cross Station, London.

Social Bite co-founder and executive director Josh Littlejohn and a driving force in the efforts to end homelessness, said: “This Christmas, many of us will be able to reunite with family and friends to celebrate after so many restrictions.

The gift of giving: Social Bite co-founder and Executive Director, Josh Littlejohn MBE

“But for homeless people and families, the pandemic has made their situation particularly desperate.

“Thousands of people all over the UK will spend Christmas on the streets – cold, hungry and lonely, without a family to go to.

“Thousands of children will find themselves in temporary emergency accommodation or without food on the table over the festive period.

“That’s why we are building on the success of last year’s campaign to expand our reach even further, going from two to five locations and taking festival of kindness to London for the very first time.

“Our festival of kindness campaign aims to spread some festive cheer. In a world, where you can be anything, we’re urging people to be kind and buy or donate a little extra to help those who need it most – even the smallest of gifts will make a huge difference.”

Monetary donations can also be made online via the Social Bite website which will then go towards the provision of food, gifts and essential items.

Donations will also help fund accommodation and support for those sleeping rough in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and London.

To find out more or donate, visit https://festive.social-bite.co.uk/

