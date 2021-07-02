Edinburgh charity youth ambassador parties with Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran at exclusive event

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

William Cuthill, 13, won the Inspirational Young Person category in the 2021 WellChild Awards for his work with theTeapot Trust Charity, based in the Capital.

The Teapot Trust is a mental health charity that provides art therapy for children and families coping with chronic conditions.

Ed Sheeran with Willaim Cuthill.

William, who has been diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, won the award after competing against hundreds of other nominees.

To date he has raised more than £5,000 for the charity by arranging an entire campaign – complete with a fundraising concert – by himself.

Teapot Trust charity founder and trustee Dr Laura Young MBE nominated William for the award because she has been amazed by the dedication William has had to the charity.

William juggles his school work, health-condition and time in hospital for medication and appointments alongside being a proactive youth ambassador for the charity.

Prince Harry with William Cuthill and his family.

Dr Young said: “The efforts and lengths to which William has gone are exceptional for any young person.

“However, even more than the time he has put into helping us, he has done this work whilst struggling with his own health condition.

“He is a very special boy who would be astounded to properly understand how much his help has been appreciated, he is one of those few people who gives without question.

“The knowledge of the appreciation of his efforts will no doubt spur him on, but will, we hope, also make others aware not only of what he endures but also what he contributes despite this.”

Dr Laura Young MBE and William Cuthill outside the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

A message from the Editor:

