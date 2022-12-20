GP opening times in Edinburgh will vary this year with practices opening longer between Christmas and New Year so it’s vital you know when they are open in case of an emergency. The extra hours will ensure residents in Edinburgh get the help they need.

Winter is a congested time for the health service with more patients needing urgent care from their GPs than before. Pre-existing conditions are made worse by cold weather and flu season typically starts around December.

After another tough year for the NHS and with the sector still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, services could look to be more stretched and in higher demand. Unlike other regions, GPs in Edinburgh will not be opening on extra days during the Christmas period to catch up with demand.

NHS Lothian has revealed opening hours for all practices will be 8am - 6pm with all shut on December 26 and 27, and January 2 and 3. Additionally, NHS Lothian is encouraging those who need urgent medical advice when practices are shut to call NHS 24 on 111.

