Edinburgh High School and Hospital cited over mouse droppings in kitchens

ENVIRONMENTAL health chiefs have slammed hygiene standards at the Capital’s top psychiatric facility and one of the city’s newest high schools after a new report uncovered evidence of kitchens infested with mice.

An inspection at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital found areas where patients’ food was prepared and stored were covered in mouse droppings, while dining booths at Portobello High School were also found to have evidence of rodent activity.

Dining booths at the new Portobello High School were also criticised by health inspectors.

The reports come as part of the latest round of food hygiene inspections carried out earlier this year.

Both facilities remain listed as ‘improvement required’ on the Food Standards Scotland hygiene information scheme.

The Royal Edinburgh report, following a visit carried out in May, lists “mouse droppings” being discovered in the corner of the main kitchen at the hospital, while evidence of vermin was also noted in external corridors and storage areas.

Bosses at the hospital have also been told to address issues with broken doors and repair lagging on pipework.

George Curley, Director of Facilities, NHS Lothian, said: “We have a range of robust hygiene procedures in place to maintain the highest standards and we work regularly with a pest control company to provide a programme of regular inspection and treatment across all of our sites in Lothian.”

“Catering facilities at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital are in one of the older buildings on the site, which date back to the 1850s, making them more challenging to maintain and pest control is a main focus of our food safety controls. They are an important part of the next phase of the redevelopment of the site and special arrangements are in place to maintain hygiene control in the meantime ”

Meanwhile, cleanliness standards at Portobello High were deemed to be inadequate after an inspection revealed mouse droppings in the main canteen area and at floor level in the kitchens.

School chiefs have since been told to improve and monitor their pest-proofing protocols after inspectors also deemed their food safety management plan “outdated”.

A Council spokesperson said: “Following the inspection at Portobello High School the Council is implementing the necessary improvements.”