The kiltwalkers fell silent across the Capital before setting off to raise over £2million for 500 hard pressed Scottish charities.

A minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect and thanks for the life of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Pipers also played in moving scenes at the 21-mile Mighty Stride, the 13-mile Big Stroll, and the four-mile Wee Wander.

Edinburgh-born Graeme Souness tackled the Mighty Strike alongside Commonwealth Gold winning boxers Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch. Photo by Elaine Livingstone.

Edinburgh-born Souness tackled the Mighty Stride alongside Commonwealth Gold winning boxers Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch.

The trio walked and raised money for charity, DEBRA, just one of 500 different Scottish charities.

Those still walking later in the day observed the national one minute’s silence at 8pm.

500 charities across Scotland will benefit from the first physical Kiltwalk to take place in the city since 2019.

Out of respect for those visiting the Queen’s official residence, Holyrood Palace, The Mighty Stride moved away from Holyrood Park to a new start at Bingham Medway.

The walkers’ fundraising is topped-up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

Sir Tom Hunter said: “I am incredibly proud of the Kiltwalk community for the respect they have shown at the death of Her Majesty the Queen whilst at the same time raising funds for 500 charities who really need it.

“We thank each and every one of our Kiltwalk heroes for their amazing endeavours for the common good.”